Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 932 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 533,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 154,522 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

