Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 196.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 2,335.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in DaVita by 50.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DaVita by 138.4% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

DaVita Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $166.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

