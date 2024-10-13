Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after buying an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,419 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,257,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Entergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ETR opened at $130.64 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

