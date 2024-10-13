Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $3,022,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Sony Group stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

