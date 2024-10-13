Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

