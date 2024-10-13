Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,562,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,259,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average is $112.13.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

