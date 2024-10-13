Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYLD. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.
