Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $406,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBSA stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.