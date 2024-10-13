Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $406,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BBSA stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
