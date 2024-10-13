Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.