Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $447,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.35%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

