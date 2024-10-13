Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $503,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $95.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.