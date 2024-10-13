Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.