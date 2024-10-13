Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 14,950 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Research Solutions worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Research Solutions by 36.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 556.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.