Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 327 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.31 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

