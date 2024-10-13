Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 923 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTE. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

