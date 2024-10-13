Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 10,926 AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.
The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.
