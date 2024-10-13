Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $167.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $168.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.