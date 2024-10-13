Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 106 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BR opened at $220.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

