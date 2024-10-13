Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 459,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 200,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

HNDL stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

