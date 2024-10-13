Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 139 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.