Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 139 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

