Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 203 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 334,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $70.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

