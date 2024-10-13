Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 313 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $838,000. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 151,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.