Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

