Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,541 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.66% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

