Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 491 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

