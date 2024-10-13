Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $308,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

