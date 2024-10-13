Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.17% of SWK worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SWK by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SWK by 75.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 170,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

SWK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. SWK Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

SWK Profile

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 29.82%.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

