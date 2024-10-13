Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $71,199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after buying an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,537.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 168,029 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,189,000 after acquiring an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $291.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $295.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

