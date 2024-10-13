eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in eBay were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $97,557,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $71,593,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.4 %

eBay stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

