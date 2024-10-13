Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,565. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

