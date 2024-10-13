Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.06%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.