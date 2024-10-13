Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Exponent

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.