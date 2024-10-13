FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $456.81 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.20. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

