Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

