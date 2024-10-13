First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 330.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $462.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.