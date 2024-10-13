Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in FOX were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

