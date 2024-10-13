GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

