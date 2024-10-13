GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,693 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in UGI by 13.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 57.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $1,330,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

