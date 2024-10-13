GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.78 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

