GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RRX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 4.4 %

RRX stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,561.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.