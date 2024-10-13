GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 145 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 117.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $258.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day moving average is $223.85. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $258.58.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

