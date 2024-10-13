GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 41 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Wingstop by 19.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Wingstop by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Wingstop by 44.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $403.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.03 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.89.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

