GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after buying an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,677,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,435,000 after buying an additional 4,995,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep Stock Performance
ING opened at $17.41 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
ING Groep Profile
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
