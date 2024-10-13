GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in US Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,222,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after acquiring an additional 351,646 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.