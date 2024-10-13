GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

