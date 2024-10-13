GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.
Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Retail Opportunity Investments
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.