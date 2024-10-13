GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,015,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,679,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 109.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $27.54 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

