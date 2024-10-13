GAMMA Investing LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,570,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.59%.

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

