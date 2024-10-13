GAMMA Investing LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after purchasing an additional 880,734 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,782,000 after purchasing an additional 177,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.