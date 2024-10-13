GAMMA Investing LLC Has $167,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,534.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9,167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,270.43. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $9,912.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.