GAMMA Investing LLC Has $169,000 Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,059 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 136,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,371. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,371. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

